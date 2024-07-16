Lordi’s singer isn’t a fan of modern Eurovision rock songs: “They all go in one ear and out the other for me”

The frontman of 2006 Eurovision winners Lordi has said that rock and metal bands who’ve entered the contest since don’t write songs that appeal to him.

Mr Lordi, who founded the Finnish band in 1992 and co-wrote their competition-winning hit Hard Rock Hallelujah, made the revelation in an exclusive interview with Metal Hammer.

“I appreciate and I respect the stuff that I’ve seen there [at Eurovision since 2006],” Lordi (real name Tomi Putaansuu) told journalist Matt Mills, before admitting, “It’s like they all go in one ear and out the other ear many times, for me.”

The frontman was quick to add that his take was rooted in personal taste and not a knock against such artists as Blind Channel and Måneskin, who both competed in 2021 and found international success.

Måneskin went on to win the contest for Italy that year with the song Zitti E Buoni.

“Listen, I’m a product of listening to Kiss and Twisted Sister and the world has changed a lot since then, so to hear something that tickles my Twisted Sister bone, that’s rare nowadays.

“But, of course, Blind Channel – and I’m not just saying this because they’re from Finland – they’re one of those bands that are alright. I dig the vibe and they’re super nice dudes.

“There were moments, like Måneskin. That was something where, yeah, I understand it.”

Lordi goes on to say that he needs a strong chorus hook to stick in his head for him to truly enjoy a song.

“Many times, if the chorus melody doesn’t have a hook, it doesn’t stay in my head. Then it’s like, in one ear and out the other ear.

“It needs to hit me instantly: it needs to have a very good glue on the sticker side of it.

“Unfortunately, many times now, especially with those rock and metal bands in Eurovision, they don’t have the type of chorus that would stick to me.

“Even with Måneskin: I don’t remember their song. I remember their whole vibe, outfits and everything like that, but I don’t remember their song at all.”

As well as Blind Channel and Måneskin, other rock and metal bands to make it to Eurovision’s grand final after Lordi’s win include Voyager (Australia, 2023), Eiríkur Hauksson (Iceland, 2007) and Manga (Turkey, 2010).

Lordi released their latest album, Screem Writers Guild, in 2023 and are currently working on its follow-up, with a tentative release date set for 2025.