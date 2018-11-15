Loop, Sumac, Young Widows and more added to Roadburn 2019

More bands have been added to the Roadburn 2019 lineup.

Next year's festival is curated by At The Gates' Tomas Lindberg, and two bands from today's announcement were picked by the man himself – Loop and Slaegt.

"When I think of heavy metal, there is a certain feeling I am after," says Tomas. "A special haunting, emotional impact that I’m seeking. I will always be super excited when I get that same feeling that was there when I first got into underground metal. Slaegt is one of those rare examples."

Further additions to the lineup include Crippled Black Phoenix, Emma Ruth Rundle, Sumac, Young Widows, Cave, Soft Kill, Lingua Ignota, Fear Falls Burning, Jaye Jayle, Ovtrenoir, Sherpa, Throane and Treha Sektori.

Roadburn has also revealed a special showcase from Exile On Mainstream Records as they celebrate their 20th birthday as a label. On the Saturday of Roadburn, there will be performances from Ostinato, Noisepicker, Conny Ochs, Treedeon, Bellrope and Confusion Master.

Roadburn takes place in Tilburg, Netherlands, on April 11-14 2019. Weekend tickets are available now.