Lombardo: 'They Were Not My Friends'

Estranged Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo isn’t feeling any warmer towards his former bandmates.

The iconic sticksman has already had a few choice words for Messrs King and Araya since his surprising departure from the band last year, and has come to terms with the fact that they were never the chummiest of colleagues to start with.

“It’s unfortunate, because I realise now that they weren’t really my friends,” he tells Myglobalmind. “They were just business partners. I lived and hung out with them, as if they were friends. ‘Wow, these guys are watching out for me’, and it didn’t quite turn out that way.”

Slayer have since re-recruited Paul Bostaph behind the kit, marking his third stint with the thrash icons. The band will play Sonisphere in July.