Listen to this spooky mashup of Eurythmics' Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) in the style of Type O Negative

Someone dial Stephen King, as we think we’ve just found the soundtrack to his next Hollywood horror film.

The internet’s overlord of metal mashups, Denis Pauna, has returned with a new part to his series of 'If This Band Wrote That Song' with the unexpected blend of Eurythmics’ 80s pop karaoke-favourite Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) and Type O Negative.

One of his most recent works saw Metallica’s Enter Sandman revamped into a Rammstein song, but thanks to the enthusiastic suggestions of his many YouTube fans, this time Pauna has drawn inspiration from two very different artists, and we gotta say, we're impressed.

Perhaps closer to the stuff of nightmares rather than sweet dreams, Pauna nails the late Peter Steele’s ghostly velvet-smooth vocal tone. Think doom, gloom, and a heck load of distortion.

Pauna's other videos have seen him perform in the style of Alice In Chains, Metallica, Megadeth and more.