Listen to the strangest Queen interview ever, with Freddie Mercury and Brian May at their most charming

On November 25, 1974, three weeks after the release of their third studio album, Sheer Heart Attack, Queen played in Finland for the first time. To mark the occasion, ahead of their gig at Helsinki’s Helsingin Kulttuuritalo the quartet held a press conference at the city’s Intercontinental Hotel for the national media.



Sitting among the assembled journalists was 12-year-old schoolboy Juha Kakkuri, who, having heard Brighton Rock on the radio 24 hours earlier, had prepared some tough questions for his new favourite band.

You can hear the full story of how Juha, now a radio DJ and programme director in Helsinki, came to grill his favourite band about their favourite candy and “small records” in the latest episode of the band’s new ‘Queen The Greatest’ web series.

