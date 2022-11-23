Listen to stunning, freshly unearthed audio of Led Zeppelin playing Dazed And Confused in 1969

Led Zeppelin fans have received an early Christmas present, in the form of a freshly-unearthed and super-rare recording of the quartet performing a thrilling 13-minute version of Dazed And Confused live at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, on October 5, 1969.



The audio clip was apparently recorded by a Zeppelin fan via his TV speakers, from a broadcast of the song on November 12, 1969 on the Dutch television show Dit is het begin ('This is the beginning').

The recording has been posted on YouTube by Mark McFall, founder of the Zepfan memorabilia website, on his own Zeppelin-dedicated channel.

The official Led Zeppelin website carries a mini-review of the show in question, one of three the band played in Holland that week, as printed in a magazine called Top Pop Stars. It reads:



"The concert hall was packed, TV cameras were everywhere and the atmosphere crackled. Heavy, crashing Zeppelin sounds swept the audience onto another plain and the timing of their applause indicated their appreciation of the material. Wild, standing ovations brought the group back time and time again and they finally left the stage exhausted."



"It was successful in that Zep had established themselves in Holland."

Listen to Zeppelin at their majestic best below:

Dolly Parton recently revealed that she'd like former Led Zeppelin duo Robert Plant and Jimmy Page to join her on her planned re-recording of Stairway To Heaven, a song she originally covered in a bluegrass style on her 2002 album Halos & Horns.



"I’m trying to see if Robert Plant might sing on it," she told Pollstar. "Maybe Jimmy Page might do the pick-up part on it."