Listen to previously unreleased The Black Crowes’ track Charming Mess from 1990

The Black Crowes are to release an expanded 30th anniversary edition of their classic debut album, Shake Your Money Maker.

Chris and Rich Robinson’s band will re-issue the album, originally released on February 13, 1990 [so, er, 31 years ago], in various formats on February 26, via UMe/American Recordings.

For Crowes fans, the most enticing-looking editions are the four LP/three CD Super Deluxe sets, which includes a remastered version of the original album, three never-before-heard studio recordings, two unreleased demos from the band's early incarnation as Mr. Crowe's Garden, single B-sides and a previously unreleased 14-song gig recording, taped in the band’s Atlanta, Georgia hometown in December 1990. These box sets also include reproductions of an early Mr. Crowe's Garden show flyer, setlist and tour laminate, a Crowes patch and a 20-page book with liner notes by Rolling Stone journalist David Fricke.

As a preview of the new editions, The Black Crowes are sharing one of the previously unheard studio songs, Charming Mess, which was originally slated to be the band's first single, but was ultimately left off of the album entirely.

The Robinson brothers intend taking a new-look version of their band on the road this summer on The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker tour, playing Shake Your Money Maker in its entirety, plus selected highlights from the band’s career.

The Black Crowes’ Shake Your Money Maker 30th Anniversary track listing:



LP 1: Shake Your Money Maker (2020 Remaster)



Side One:

1. Twice As Hard

2. Jealous Again

3. Sister Luck

4. Could I've Been So Blind

5. Seeing Things

Side Two:

1. Hard To Handle

2. Thick N' Thin

3. She Talks To Angels

4. Struttin' Blues

5. Stare It Cold

6. Mercy, Sweet Moan



LP 2: More Money Maker: Unreleased Songs and B-Sides

Side One:

1. Charming Mess

2. 30 Days In The Hole

3. Don't Wake Me

4. Jealous Guy

5. Waitin' Guilty

Side Two:

1. Hard To Handle (With Horns Remix)

2. Jealous Again (Acoustic Version)

3. She Talks To Angels (Acoustic Version)

4. She Talks To Angels (Mr. Crowe's Garden Demo)

5. Front Porch Sermon (Mr. Crowe's Garden Demo)

LP3 and 4 The Homecoming Concert: Atlanta, GA December 1990

Side One:

1. Introduction

2. Thick N' Thin

3. You're Wrong

4. Twice As Hard

5. Could I've Been So Blind

6. Seeing Things For The First Time

Side Two:

1. She Talks To Angels

2. Sister Luck

3. Hard To Handle

4. Shake 'Em On Down/Get Back

Side Three:

1. Struttin' Blues

2. Words You Throw Away

Side Four:

1. Stare It Cold

2. Jealous Again