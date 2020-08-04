Listen to Palaye Royale’s haunting version of Tears For Fears classic Mad World

Palaye Royale have released a video for their cover of Tears For Fears’ classic 1982 track Mad World.

The single comes after the North American outfit released their third studio album The Bastards, which arrived earlier this year through Sumerian Records.

Palaye Royale say: “Despite the original being released nearly 40 years ago, the timeless content of the song is just as relevant today as it was back in 1982. We hope you enjoy our twist on this classic.”

The Bastards is the follow-up to 2018's Boom Boom Room (Side B) – and reflecting on the themes behind the new album's lyrics, vocalist Remington Leith said: “We need a little honesty and a little truth.

“The world is getting so tainted by everyone trying to be so fucking perfect and so goddamn PG and trying to walk this line of not trying to offend anyone. People need to be themselves, just for 20 minutes at least.”

Leith is joined in Palaye Royale by guitarist Sebastian Danzig and drummer Emerson Barrett.

1. Little Bastards

2. Massacre, The New American Dream

3. Anxiety

4. Tonight Is The Night I Die

5. Lonely

6. Hang On To Yourself

7. Fucking With My Head

8. Nervous Breakdown

9. Nightmares

10. Masochist

11. Doom (Empty)

12. Black Sheep

13. Stay

14. Redeemer

15. Lord Of Lies (Bonus track)