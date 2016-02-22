Listen to Bob Harris' new TeamRock show on demand

Bob Harris has recorded his second show for TeamRock Radio. The veteran broadcaster, best known for his radio and TV work for the BBC, has put together a show made up of tracks from his personal collection.

The show, which is available now online and via the TeamRock App, features new music from Blitzen Trapper, Hey! Hello, Altered Sky and the Monster Truck, alongside all-time classics from Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Pink Floyd and Yes.

There are also uncovered treasures from Steve Lukather and Days of the New, plus highlights from Free’s debut album Tons Of Sobs. Thin Lizzy reminisce about the early days of the band in a fascinating conversation from Bob’s personal archive, and there’s cover version of Guns N’ Roses Sweet Child O’ Mine performed as you’ve never heard it before.

Bob Harris Rocks can also be heard on Saturday at 2pm on TeamRock Radio.