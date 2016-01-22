Listen to Bob Harris’ new show on-demand right now

Bob Harris’ new show for TeamRock.com, Bob Harris Rocks, is now available on demand!

Harris’ new monthly show on TeamRock.com will feature his personal choice of rock songs, drawn from his own personal collection gathered over 50 years, along with new and archive interviews from the world’s biggest rock bands.

His opening show features new music from Silver Pickups, Big Big Train and Royal Blood as well as classics from the Foo Fighters, Muse, Rush and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Harris also takes a look at some of the world’s greatest guitarists with tracks from Joe Bonamassa, Jimi Hendrix, Walter Trout, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eric Clapton. Plus there’s an archive interview featuring former Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson discussing the history and the place of the flute in prog rock.

Harris is known for his work on the BBC, fronting iconic music show The Old Grey Whistle Test in the 70s and his subsequent radio output. He currently hosts Bob Harris Country and Bob Harris Sunday on BBC Radio 2.

“This is an exciting programme to do,” Harris tells TeamRock. “I moved to London in 1966 and this show will explore my love of rock music from then until now. The chance to work with teamrock.com and present this programme for a worldwide audience, is something I’m really excited about doing.”

Listen to the first show now on demand or through the TeamRock Radio app. Bob Harris Rocks will be broadcast live on January 30.