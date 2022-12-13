Listen to Adam Lambert's atmospheric cover of Duran Duran's Ordinary World from forthcoming covers album High Drama

Adam Lambert, the Indiana-born vocalist who breathes new life into Queen's classic songs alongside Brian May and Roger Taylor, has announced details of his first covers album, High Drama, and shared a first song from the album, a stirring taker on Duran Duran's 1993 hit Ordinary World.

Other songs on the album, reimagined by the former American Idol star, include Kings Of Leon's Sex On Fire, Sia’s Chandelier, Pink's My Attic, Billie Eilish's Getting Older, Lana Del Rey's West Coast, and what's billed as "a gloriously camp, glam rock version of Bonnie Tyler's Holding Out for a Hero."

"It's a fun challenge to figure out a way of doing a 180 with a song," Lambert explains. “This album is a foray into my world. Over the past decade, I've explored a few different areas and sounds and energies, and I feel like part of this new chapter in my career is me being really clear on who I am, and what I am, and what I'm not. I think that's all coming out in these tracks."

In a new interview with Yahoo, the singer adds: "Fans of Queen might like it. Fans of mine will like it. And most importantly, I like it. I like playing the music. It sounds good."

Brian May recently stated he would like to go out on tour with Lambert "one more time" in 2023.

The guitarist told Variety, "There’s a strong possibility that we’ll be going out together again. We’re talking about that as you and I speak, making those decisions. Now, it does get to be more of a decision as you get older. I’m not 35 anymore, and leaving home for two months is not easy.

"But we feel as like if we’re all fit and well, that we’d like to go out there one more time. It would probably be in the United States in 2023 at some point. I’m hoping that happens, but it’s a strong possibility."