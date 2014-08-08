Lemmy guests with Rammstein's Kruspe

Lemmy and Jonathan Davis are to appear as guests on the upcoming second album by Emigrate.
The band – a side project of Rammstein guitarist Richard Z Kruspe – release Silent So Long on October 17 and the Motorhead and Korn frontmen make guest appearances alongside Frank Delle and Peaches.
Kruspe says: “For me, it was important to reach a new level of songwriting, singing and production, and I can honestly say we made it.”
A teaser clip for the album can be viewed below.
Silent So Long tracklist
- Eat You Alive (featuring Frank Delle) 2. Get Down (featuring Peaches) 3. Rock City (featuring Lemmy Kilmister) 4. Hypothetical 5. Rainbow 6. Born On My Own 7. Giving Up 8. My Pleasure 9. Happy Times 10. Faust 11. Silent So Long (featuring Jonathan Davis)