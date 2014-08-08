Lemmy guests with Rammstein's Kruspe

Lemmy and Jonathan Davis are to appear as guests on the upcoming second album by Emigrate.

The band – a side project of Rammstein guitarist Richard Z Kruspe – release Silent So Long on October 17 and the Motorhead and Korn frontmen make guest appearances alongside Frank Delle and Peaches.

Kruspe says: “For me, it was important to reach a new level of songwriting, singing and production, and I can honestly say we made it.”

A teaser clip for the album can be viewed below.

Silent So Long tracklist