"Kate Bush is an artist and writer of some of the most extraordinary material I have had the pleasure to experience": Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page salutes the "genius" of Kate Bush

Jimmy Page has paid a touching tribute to the "genius" of Kate Bush, saluting the English singer/songwriter for creating "some of the most extraordinary material I have had the pleasure to experience."



Led Zeppelin's former leader, guitarist and producer was moved to make his comments while reflecting back upon Bush's 22-show Before the Dawn residency at London's Hammersmith Odeon in 2014, a run which stretched from August 26 to October 1 that year. In a new post on Instagram, Page mentions that he was "lucky" enough to be given two tickets for one of the shows, which he attended with his girlfriend Scarlett Sabet to "experience the communion".



"The feeling for love and respect for Kate was tangible," Page writes. "Her show displayed the measure of her genius and vision both past, present and future. Each and every one of us was truly moved by her concert both visually and musically."

The full tribute, posted on September 3, runs as follows:



'On this day in 2014, I saw Kate Bush at the Hammersmith Odeon in London.⁣



'Kate Bush is an artist and writer of some of the most extraordinary material I have had the pleasure to experience. From hearing “Man With A Child In His Eyes” written in her teens and on her debut album I knew this was a unique talent with a depth of profound understanding of all things musical. She continued to grow artistically and released a catalogue of fascinating lyrical music over the years.⁣

⁣

'In 1979 Kate Bush played her last concert at the Hammersmith Odeon in London. From then on she became quite a successful recluse. When it was announced in 2014 that she was to perform a run of concerts at the Hammersmith Odeon the tickets evaporated. However, I was lucky to be given two tickets and went with poet Scarlett Sabet to experience the communion. Kate generated an unparalleled commitment from the audience who attended her shows. It was that they were requested not to record the show that evening and they kept to that. I think there may have been a public lynching awaiting anyone who may disobey.⁣

⁣

'The feeling for love and respect for Kate was tangible. Her show displayed the measure of her genius and vision both past, present and future. Each and every one of us was truly moved by her concert both visually and musically. ⁣

⁣

'Thank you, Kate.'