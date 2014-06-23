Lars: New song is a hit with kids

Lars Ulrich says he knew Metallica's new song was bound to be a hit when he saw a fan wearing a home-made Lords Of Summer t-shirt.

The drummer spotted a fan in the Snake Pit at a recent show wearing the shirt he had obviously made himself, something Ulrich describes as “endearing.”

Ulrich tells Metal Hammer: “It’s fun to play and it seems like the kids are enjoying it. Thee was actually somebody in the Snake Pit the other day with a homemade Lords Of Summer t-shirt on, which was very endearing. That was cool.”

He adds that the song was written about the band’s current tour, but admits it may not remain in its existing form by the time a new Metallica album comes around.

He says: “It’s about being outdoors and festivals and here we are again. Hopefully it’s not raining. Who knows, by the time the next record comes out whether it will be in its same shape or format, but I think it’s going down well.”

Meanwhile, Glastonbury boss Michael Eavis has revealed that Metallica pestered him for years to play at the festival. They will headline the Pyramid Stage on Saturday.

Eavis tells the Guardian: “I’d love to see Dexy’s this year, but they’re on against Metallica, and I have to see what Metallica do. Metallica have been trying to play for so long – they ring every year, and they’re so polite about it. ‘We’d love to be there, we’re getting older, can we play it now?’ That sort of thing. The least I can do is to watch them.”

Lars Ulrich on Lords Of Summer