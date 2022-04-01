Lamb Of God and Megadeth join forces for blistering remake of Wake Up Dead

Dave Mustaine partners with Lamb of God for a heavyweight remake of Megadeth's Wake Up Dead, and gets his bandmates to chip in too

Lamb of God and Megadeth have collaborated on a remake of 'Deth classic Wake Up Dead to promote the upcoming second leg of their The Metal Tour Of The Year trek across America.

Lamb Of God recorded the track remotely and recruited Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine to sing and play guitar on the song. Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has contributed a solo to he tnewly-recorded track, and he and bandmates James LoMenzo and Dirk Verbeuren supplied additional vocals.

Wake Up Dead was released in the UK as the second single from Megadeth’s second album, 1986's Peace Sells… but Who’s Buying? 

Lamb of God say, "We hope everybody enjoys this one and we can't wait to see everyone on the road soon!"

Watch the video for the track below:

The second leg of The Metal Tour Of The Year, with Megadeth and Lamb Of God joined by Trivium and In Flames will kick off on April 9 in Las Vegas and call at a further 21 cities before concluding in Allentown, Pennsylvania on May 15.

Megadeth are expected to release their sixteenth studio album, The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! this summer.

