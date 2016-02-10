Lacuna Coil hire guitarist Sahagun

Lacuna Coil have recruited Black Lodge guitarist Daniel Sahagun on a temporary basis following the departure of Marco Biazzi last month.

Biazzi quit the band after 17 years last month to pursue a new music project.

Sahagun previously played bass for Lacuna Coil while Marco ‘Maki’ Coti-Zelati was unable to tour with the group in 2014. He made his live debut with the band during the 70,000 Tons Of Metal cruise last weekend.

Vocalist Cristina Scabbia says: “Daniel came on the cruise to play with us, but he is not the new member of Lacuna Coil. He’s still part of the family, though.”

Guitarist Cristiano ‘Pizza’ Migliore and drummer Cristiano ‘CriZ’ Mozzati left the band in February 2014.

Lacuna Coil aim to release their eighth album Delirium by the end of May.