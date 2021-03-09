Korn's Brian 'Head' Welch says he went "too far" with Christianity

Korn and Love And Death guitarist Brian 'Head' Welch has discussed his experience with Christianity on Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn's No Fuckin' Regrets With Robb Flynn podcast, saying that he became "obsessed" with the religion.

Welch left Korn in 2005 after becoming a born-again Christian, but eventually rejoined in 2013. Speaking to Flynn, he said:

"The crazy thing is I had an experience with something from another dimension. And it wasn't the religion — going to church and being a good boy — it was, like, I felt something come into my house, and I can't explain it to this day. But I believe that it was Christ doing something in me.

"So that was real — that was very real. But yes, I think I went too far with it. And I got obsessed with it, just like I was obsessed with the drugs. I believe I did, for sure. And I had to come out of that and find normalcy, because there's nothing worse than a freakin' irritating religious person just shoving it down your throat — there's nothing worse than that.

"And you saw it on the [Loud Krazy Love] documentary, Jonathan's like, 'I hate those motherfuckers.' People can't stand 'em. And for years, we've had those Christians outside of Korn concerts, saying Korn's of the devil, and all this. It's crazy — it's a crazy thing. But I'm just glad I got through it. And I'm glad that I am who I am now, and I have a lot of peace and rest for my soul. I feel very levelled and at peace with myself."

Welch released Perfectly Preserved, his second album with his other band Love And Death, earlier this year.