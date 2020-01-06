Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch: I thought we’d be a big underground band

Brian ‘Head’ Welch says he thought Korn would become a “big underground band” when they were starting out.

The guitarist along with Korn frontman Jonathan Davis were guests on Eddie Trunk’s Volume show on SiriusXM to chat about their latest album The Nothing, when the pair looked back at their career.

Davis said: “25 years later, who would think we’d still be here? I don’t think any of us thought that. Usually bands last 10 years, not 25.”

Welch continued: “We were on a small label called Immortal, so I thought we were going to be an underground band – I thought we’d be like a big underground band because we had a unique show and everything.

“But no, not this – not 25 years later and still putting out an album that is just really heavy and current. I’m just really proud, thankful and grateful for where we’re at in life.”

Korn are currently preparing to head out on tour with Breaking Benjamin. The run of shows will begin at Allentown’s PPL Center on January 23 and wrap up at Fresno’s Save Mart Center on March 1.

They’ll then join Slipknot’s Knotfest Japan in March before a run of European dates.