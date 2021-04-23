Korn have finished writing their next album, Jonathan Davis reveals

Korn have written a new album while in quarantine lockdown.

In a new interview with Kerrang!, frontman Jonathan Davis reveals that the Californian nu-metal pioneers have completed the writing for the follow-up to 2019’s The Nothing.



"We just got done writing a record,” he said, before acknowledging that recording it could prove to be a new challenge as his bandmates are now living in different cities. "I'm in Bakersfield, a couple of guys are in L.A. and a couple of guys are in Nashville. It's like an act of God to get us all together to do anything. We have to plan that all out. I'm sure there are a bazillion other bands with new music to release, too. In the meantime, let's just go out, play live and have some fun."

Oddly, the news that Korn have finished writing their next album appears to have by-passed guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch. In a brand new interview with Metal Hammer, conducted this week, when asked about progress on the band’s next album, the guitarist states, “We’ve just focused on our families lately; we’ve thrown a few ideas back and forth but nothing that is making everyone want to rush back into the studio yet.”



Ahead of the broadcast of the Californian band’s first livestream event, Monumental, Head was asked what comes next for Korn, and replied: “You know, I was talking to [Korn guitarist] Munky the other day, like ‘Munky, how long are you planning to go man? Are we gonna be Rolling Stones wannabes, or do we wanna retire at some point and do something else?’”

“The truth is… we don’t know,” Head admits. “We left it knowing it’s gotta be the fans’ decision in the end; so long as they want us, we could just keep going. At the same time, I was sat thinking how cool it’d be to go out on arena level rather than getting bumped back down to clubs or whatever. Smaller venues are fun because of how intimate you can get, but we don’t just wanna watch the band grow old and go downhill. I’d love to go out on top, man.”

Monumental streams on April 24. Read the full interview with Head here.