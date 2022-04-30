Korn covered The Backstreet Boys' I Want It That Way and have never looked happier

Back in the mists of time, roughly around 2005, rumours began to circulate online that Korn were putting together a covers, sorry 'Kovers', album.

The nu metal daddies have a good track record in this regard, as anyone who's heard their re-imagined takes on Pink Floyd's Another Brick In The Wall, Radiohead's Creep, or Cameo’s 80s funk classic Word Up! can testify, and so when it was suggested that this new collection would see the Bakersfield band tackle classic cuts from Black Sabbath, Nine Inch Nails, Morbid Angel and more, we got more than a little flustered at the thought.

And then... Nothing. Nada. Zilch. Nowt.

But wait... what's this? Korn singing The Backstreet Boys' 1999 smash I Want It That Way on the set of their latest video, Worst Is Yet To Come, and looking like the happiest men in the world? That's exactly what it is, yes.

Now, obviously, we're not foolish enough to suggest that Korn should scrap their original concept for their Kovers Kollection and instead apply their talents to recording an album's worth of their interpretations of Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, Britney and Xtina songs, but... come on... imagine how FUN it could be.

Look at their little faces. Bless.

Korn and old pals Evanescence recently announced that they will be hitting the road together this summer for a co-headline tour across the US.

The last time the two bands partnered up on a run of dates was back in 2007, on Korn's Family Values Tour.

“We’re looking forward to going on tour this summer and bringing our friends, Evanescence, out,” says Jonathan Davis. “Whenever Amy [Lee] comes to one of our shows, I always love seeing her on the side of the stage watching the whole set and rocking out. We’re gonna have a great time on this tour, and we can’t wait to see you there.”