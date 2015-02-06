Korn and Slipknot cover Sabotage live in London

Recently the Prepare For Hell Tour rolled into London’s Wembley Arena and if you were there, you know something special happened…

For the first time ever, Slipknot and Korn joined forces on stage to cover Beastie Boys’ smash hit _Sabotage _sold-out Wembley crowd. Mid-way through Korn’s set, Clown, Jim, Chris, Sid and Corey rallied together to kick all holy fuck out of London. Don’t believe us – check it out!

Slipknot return to the UK to headline Download Festival in June. Tickets here. Slipknot’s latest album .5: The Gray Chapter is out now on iTunes and Amazon.

Korn return to the UK on 16th July for a special 20th Anniversary show, where they will be playing Korn in full. Tickets went on sale this morning here. Korn’s latest album, The Paradigm Shift is out now.