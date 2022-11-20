Kix drummer Jimmy Chalfant recovering after collapsing onstage

By Stef Lach
( Classic Rock )
published

Jimmy 'Chocolate' Chalfant suffered suspected heart attack towards end of gig in Leesburg, Virginia

A picture of Kix drummer Jimmy Chalfant
(Image credit: Kix)

Kix drummer Jimmy 'Choclate' Chalfant is recovering in hospital after suffering a suspected heart attack onstage.

The band were performing an encore at the end of a show at the Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg. Virginia, on Friday, November 18, when the drummer collapsed.

Emergency services were called and Chalfant was taken to hospital. A second show at the same venue scheduled for the following night (November 19) was cancelled.

In a statement, the band say Chalfant is awake and recovering in hospital.

They say: "Kix drummer Jimmy Chalfant is awake, alert, resting comfortably and in good spirits in the hospital after collapsing towards the end of their performance at the Tally-Ho Theater in Leesburg, Virginia on night one of a two nights stint.

"While clearly a cardiac event, it is unknown at this time whether or not Jimmy actually suffered a heart attack. Jimmy will be undergoing a series of tests to determine exactly what in fact occurred.

"The second performance scheduled for this evening (Saturday Nov 19th) is understandably postponed with a makeup date pending the prognosis of Jimmy's condition.

"KIX appreciates the outpouring of love and concern for Jimmy and thank everyone for their courteous understanding in the matter."

Fans in attendance reported seeing Chalfant collapse just as the band were about to start the last song of their encore. The drummer suffered a heart attack in 2021 at his home and had surgery in the days following.

The Maryland band rose to prominence in the 1980s and their most recent release was 2014's Rock Your Face Off.

A post shared by KIX (@kixband) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Stef Lach

Stef wrote close to 5000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022. 