Kix drummer Jimmy Chalfant recovering after collapsing onstage

Kix drummer Jimmy 'Choclate' Chalfant is recovering in hospital after suffering a suspected heart attack onstage.

The band were performing an encore at the end of a show at the Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg. Virginia, on Friday, November 18, when the drummer collapsed.

Emergency services were called and Chalfant was taken to hospital. A second show at the same venue scheduled for the following night (November 19) was cancelled.

In a statement, the band say Chalfant is awake and recovering in hospital.

They say: "Kix drummer Jimmy Chalfant is awake, alert, resting comfortably and in good spirits in the hospital after collapsing towards the end of their performance at the Tally-Ho Theater in Leesburg, Virginia on night one of a two nights stint.

"While clearly a cardiac event, it is unknown at this time whether or not Jimmy actually suffered a heart attack. Jimmy will be undergoing a series of tests to determine exactly what in fact occurred.

"The second performance scheduled for this evening (Saturday Nov 19th) is understandably postponed with a makeup date pending the prognosis of Jimmy's condition.

"KIX appreciates the outpouring of love and concern for Jimmy and thank everyone for their courteous understanding in the matter."

Fans in attendance reported seeing Chalfant collapse just as the band were about to start the last song of their encore. The drummer suffered a heart attack in 2021 at his home and had surgery in the days following.

The Maryland band rose to prominence in the 1980s and their most recent release was 2014's Rock Your Face Off.