Kiss star Paul Stanley teams up once again with Puma for new clothing range

In 2018, Kiss vocalist and guitarist Paul Stanley teamed up with Puma for a range of sneakers.

The two have now collaborated once again – this time for more shoe designs, alongside t-shirts, track pants, a waist bag and more.

The company say in a statement: “Puma is teaming up once again with one of the most influential rock artists of all time – Paul Stanley of Kiss.

“Known for his theatrical style and iconic songwriting, Stanley dominated the hard rock and glam scene of the 70s and 80s and continues to be a musical legend to this day.

“His latest collection features Puma silhouettes decked out in a striking mix of animal prints, Stanley’s signature stars, and hits of silver.”

The full range is available to purchase direct from Puma's website, while a selection of images from the range can be seen below.

Stanley is clearly delighted with the end results, tweeting a picture of himself wearing a pair of the sneakers.

He says: “Lovin’ my Paul Stanley PSD Pumas! Shoes, tracksuits, sweatshirts, t-shirts… Going fast and all are awesome.”

Kiss will head back out on tour on the next leg of their End Of The Road dates from February, when they take to the stage at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Image 1 of 3 Puma's STANLEY GV Special Zebra Men's Sneakers (Image credit: Puma) Image 2 of 3 Puma's STANLEY GV Special Leopard Men's Sneakers (Image credit: Puma) Image 3 of 3 Puma's STANLEY Ralph Sampson Mid Men's Sneakers (Image credit: Puma)