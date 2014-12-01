Kiss man Stanley slams parade organisers

Kiss mainman Paul Stanley says the band were “screwed over” by the organisers of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

They appeared at the annual cavalcade in New York last Thursday miming the track Rock And Roll All Nite on the back of a float. And although Stanley doesn’t go into much detail, he’s furious at event organisers about the performance.

He says on Twitter: “Bluntly, we were screwed over and misled by the exec in charge. We all deserved better.”

Bassist Gene Simmons toned down his stage antics for the family friendly event – a decision he says was intentional.

He tells the New York Post: “I was proud to be a part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. My tongue is God-given. As regards the parade, my intention was to be tongue in cheek. Mostly, I kept it in my cheek.

Macy’s issued a statement following Stanley’s tweet insisting there were “no restrictions placed on the Kiss appearance.” It continued: “Their performance was the highlight of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’s live broadcast which captured the very best of this legendary group.”

The band recently wrapped up a mammoth North American tour with Def Leppard and will return to the UK to headline the Download festival next year.

Stanley said: “Download has become a tradition of stature that separates the pretenders from the contenders and the champs from the chimps. It will be an honour to take the turf and lave no doubt why we wear the crown.”