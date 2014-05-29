Killer Dwarfs recovering after car smash

Canadian rock outfit Killer Dwarfs report they’re on the mend after being involved in a serious car crash after a festival appearance.

Singer Russ Graham was airlifted to hospital with head injuries on Monday when the band’s two vehicles were involved in a collision which closed US Interstate 70 in Indiana for over an hour.

Guitarist Gerry Finn, bassist Johnny Fenton and drummer Darrell Millar escaped with minor injuries. Graham has now been released from hospital.

A Dwarfs spokesman says: “We are working on getting the band and their gear home safe to Canada, to reunite them with their friends and families. As of now there are no show cancellations.”

Their next engagement at at the Hard Rock Cafe in Toronto on June 7.