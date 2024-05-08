Kerry King’s band made their live debut last night – watch footage and see which Slayer songs they played

Slayer guitarist Kerry King’s solo band made their live debut last night (May 8) at Reggies in Chicago, Illinois.

The guitarist – joined by vocalist Mark Osegueda (Death Angel), co-guitarist Phil Demmel (ex-Machine Head), bassist Kyle Sanders (ex-Hellyeah) and drummer Paul Bostaph (Slayer) – played a 17-song set mixing Slayer covers with material from King’s upcoming debut album From Hell I Rise.

See the full setlist below.

The covers of King’s seminal thrash band played on the night were Repentless (from the 2015 album of the same name), Hate Worldwide (World Painted Blood, 2009), Chemical Warfare (Haunting The Chapel, 1984), Disciple (God Hates Us All, 2001), Raining Blood (Reign In Blood, 1986) and Black Magic (Show No Mercy, 1983).

Watch live footage of Raining Blood and Black Magic via the video players below.

In a new interview with Metal Hammer, King explained his choices when it came to which Slayer songs to cover with his solo band.

“For this coming summer in Europe we’re gonna do like nine or 10 tracks from the album and depending on set length fill it with stuff I’ve done – something I wrote in Slayer or co-wrote," he said.

“So nobody can say ‘he’s playing Jeff [Hanneman, late Slayer guitarist] songs!’ because although I love Jeff songs and he was such a big part of my life, I don’t want to rely on it this year, this album cycle.

“At some point, I will play Angel Of Death but there’s so many fucking faceless haters on the internet I don’t want to give them ammunition.”

King is also active in the reunited Slayer, who came back after five years apart earlier this year to play a handful of US festival dates.

Talking exclusively in this month’s issue of Metal Hammer, where he is the cover star, King revealed the Slayer return won’t lead to new music or extensive touring.

“For me, it's three shows marking five years since our final shows, a fun, ‘Hey, remember us from before the pandemic?' celebration,” he said.

King will release From Hell I Rise on May 17 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

Catch his solo band on tour in North America and Europe this year by buying tickets on his website.

Kerry King setlist: Reggies, Chicago – May 7, 2024

1. Where I Reign

2. Toxic

3. Rage

4. Repentless

5. Two Fists

6. Residue

7. Hate Worldwide

8. Idle Hands

9. Trophies Of The Tyrant

10. Chemical Warfare

11. Everything I Hate About You

12. Disciple

13. Shrapnel

14. Crucifixation

15. Raining Blood

16. Black Magic

17. From Hell I Rise