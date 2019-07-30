Kentish Spires premiere video for Horsa From Beyond The Grave with Prog

Folky UK proggers Kentish Spires have premiered their brand new video for Horsa Beyond The Grave with Prog. You can watch the rustic themed video in full below.

“We wanted to progress within the progressive genre, exploring material in a slightly different style for that on our debut The Last Harvest," guitarist and producer Danny Chang told Prog. "That album was recorded over several months, but the new album was recorded over forty straight days. We discarded anything that didn't work quickly so there wasn't a list of options for the final mix. As a result this new album has a strong feeling of spontaneity.”

Horsa From Beyond The Grave is taken from the band's second album Sprezzatura which will be released on White Knight Records on August 9.

Pre-orders for the new album are now available here.