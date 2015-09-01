Karlsson details Freefall Kingdom Of Rock

Magnus Karlsson’s Freefall album featuring guest appearances from a string of top vocalists will be released in November.

Frontiers Srl will issue Kingdom Of Rock on November 6 and a trailer featuring snippets of a number of the tracks has been made available.

Former Black Sabbath man Tony Martin and ex Deep Purple and Rainbow singer Joe Lynn Turner make guest appearances, as do Skid Row’s Tony Harnell, Masterplan’s Rick Altzi, Pink Cream 69’s David Readman and Harry Hess of Harem Scarem.

Karlsson says: “I didn’t plan to make a second Freefall album at first, but one album wasn’t enough for my wish list of singers. I wanted not only some of the best singers I ever heard, but singers that meant a lot to me and that have given me inspiration.

“For example, Tony Martin and Joe Lynn Turner. I grew up with their music and that made me the musician I am today. It feels unreal to make music with them now.”

Primal Fear guitarist Karlsson’s last effort under the Freefall banner was 2013’s Free Fall which featured guest appearances from Harnell, Russell Allen and Mark Boals among others.

Kingdom Of Rock tracklist

01. Kingdom Of Rock (featuring Jorn Lande) 02. Out Of The Dark (featuring Jakob Samuel) 03. No Control (featuring Joe Lynn Turner) 04. When The Sky Falls (featuring Tony Martin) 05. Angel Of The Night (featuring David Readman) 06. I Am Coming For You 07. Another Life (featuring Rick Altzi) 08. Never Look Away (featuring Tony Harnell) 09. A Heart So Cold (featuring Harry Hess) 10. The Right Moment (featuring Rebecca De La Motte) 11. Walk This Road Alone