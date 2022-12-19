Judas Priest's Rob Halford salutes Ghost, saying Tobias Forge's band will "refocus and re-energize" rock music

Rob Halford has offered praise for the occult party-rockers Ghost, declaring that they're the band that rock music needs to keep it focused and exciting.

In an interview with Revolver last month, the Judas Priest frontman discussed his kinship for the band, whose newest record Impera, made it to the top spot of Metal Hammer's album of the year list.

"Ghost are an important band on a variety of levels. Rock & roll — I use that term loosely in this context — needs a band like Ghost to refocus and re-energize us" he says.

"Tobias meticulously created and sought out, firstly, the strength of Ghost musically, and secondly, the crucial visual elements, and both have drawn us into his world of Emeritus mystery and intrigue."

During the discussion, the legendary defender of the faith also picked his favourite Ghost song, saying "As a fan, I am choosing the song Elizabeth because of its valuable insight [into] the origins of Tobias' singular manner of composition, arrangements and textures, whereby one can sense enormous potential."

This isn't the first time Halford has shared his admiration for the band. Back in May, he told Finland’s Chaoszine (opens in new tab) that he was elated by the success enjoyed by Ghost's frontman Tobias Forge.

"I'm so happy for [him], to see his ambition and his dreams become so real. He's worked really hard to make Ghost into this worldwide experience. The guy's a great talent, fantastic performer onstage. . . . The records are wonderful; I've been following his career."