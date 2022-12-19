Judas Priest's Rob Halford salutes Ghost, saying Tobias Forge's band will "refocus and re-energize" rock music

By Liz Scarlett
( Metal Hammer )
published

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford believes Ghost "are an important band on a variety of levels" and picks his favourite song from the Swedish occult rockers

Judas Priest's Rob Halford and Ghost's Tobias Forge
(Image credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images, Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Rob Halford has offered praise for the occult party-rockers Ghost, declaring that they're the band that rock music needs to keep it focused and exciting. 

In an interview with Revolver last month, the Judas Priest frontman discussed his kinship for the band, whose newest record Impera, made it to the top spot of Metal Hammer's album of the year list. 

"Ghost are an important band on a variety of levels. Rock & roll — I use that term loosely in this context — needs a band like Ghost to refocus and re-energize us" he says.

"Tobias meticulously created and sought out, firstly, the strength of Ghost musically, and secondly, the crucial visual elements, and both have drawn us into his world of Emeritus mystery and intrigue."

During the discussion, the legendary defender of the faith also picked his favourite Ghost song, saying "As a fan, I am choosing the song Elizabeth because of its valuable insight [into] the origins of Tobias' singular manner of composition, arrangements and textures, whereby one can sense enormous potential."

This isn't the first time Halford has shared his admiration for the band. Back in May, he told Finland’s Chaoszine (opens in new tab) that he was elated by the success enjoyed by Ghost's frontman Tobias Forge. 

"I'm so happy for [him], to see his ambition and his dreams become so real. He's worked really hard to make Ghost into this worldwide experience. The guy's a great talent, fantastic performer onstage. . . . The records are wonderful; I've been following his career."

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Liz enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  