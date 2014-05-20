Judas Priest release first single from new album

The new single from Judas Priest, March Of The Damed, is out now.

“March of the Damned is really one of my favourite songs,” says Priest guitarist Tipton. “It’s just simple, straight to the point. It’s not really a song about zombies or the ‘walking dead’. It also has a reference to all the kids that come to our concerts, that march along and can’t be stopped.

“It’s not Judas Priest and the audience. With all the anthems we’ve done, and all the singing the audience does, it’s one and the same thing.”

Hear more from Tipton as he introduces the new single on YouTube. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HJhm2vZFj2k)

The single was released to radio yesterday, and is available to download now from iTunes, where forthcoming album Redeemer Of Souls can be pre-ordered. The album is released on July 15.

“Sometimes in the past we may have come under fire for being too adventurous musically”, says Tipton. “So we have listened!! From start to finish Redeemer of Souls is 13 songs of pure classic Priest metal!!”