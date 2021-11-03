Judas Priest launch a bespoke Guide To Heavy Metal ‘interactive web experience’

British metal legends Judas Priest have launched an ‘interactive web experience’ offering their unique perspective on a graphic-novel-inspired journey to becoming a true metalhead.



Judas Priest’s Guide To Heavy Metal takes the user through six chapters, starting with the story behind the band’s formation in Birmingham, where they were “forged from metal” through to their glory years “pounding the world like a battering ram.”



Users can discover exclusive video Q&As from vocalist Rob Halford and bassist Ian Hill in Chapter 4 of the Guide, looking at the evolution of Metal, their influences and much more, while Chapter 5 sees Richie Faulkner offer two bespoke video guitar lessons.

The band’s ‘people’ say: “This experience aims to put Judas Priest’s story and of course their music in front of a new audience, who may already be fans of the genre, but want to explore and widen their discovery further, with the chance to delve into albums, playlists and gain a deeper understanding into the wider impact the band had across fashion, culture and more, because after all metal isn’t just about the music, it’s a way of life!”

Click to begin your journey into Judas Priest’s Guide To Heavy Metal.

Priest recently released their 50 Heavy Metal Years Of Music box set via Sony Music. The band are off the road while Richie Faulkner recovers from surgery after suffering acute cardiac aortic dissection onstage during Judas Priest’s set at the Louder Than Life festival on September 27.