Superstar trance DJ Armin van Buuren last graced these pages in 2019, when he released a remix of Van Halen's 1994 classic Jump, but we're delighted to report that he's at it again, and this time he's embellished Bon Jovi's 1992 smash Keep The Faith.

Bon Jovi himself was on hand for the launch, which took place at the annual Ultra Music Festival, a popular dance music event held at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, where 60,000 ravers were on hand to witness history unfold.

"Ultra, are you ready for something special?" asked van Buuren. "I remember being a little kid and buying this guy's album. Please welcome to the stage, the legend... Mr John Bon Jovi!"

The crowd screams, Bon Jovi strolls on, and van Buuren plays his remix, with its beats and its breakdowns, as fire belches and lasers fire and what looks like the biggest light show ever assembled by humanity goes into overdrive. Bon Jovi appears to be having a lovely time, bouncing up and down as the song peaks and drops, and occasionally pretends to sing along. The crowd, presumably, go home very happy.

“It’s an incredible honour to remix this track and to share the stage with Jon Bon Jovi as I’ve been a massive fan for years" van Buuren says in a statement. "This track is different from anything I’ve ever released before and no better place to first share it with you all than on the Ultra mainstage."

The video of Bon Jovi's appearance can be watched below.

Earlier this month, Bon Jovi announced that their 16th studio album, Forever, will be released on June 7 via EMI. Forever will be the first Bon Jovi album since the release of 2020 four years ago, and finds the singer joined by familiar faces David Bryan (keyboards), Tico Torres (drums), Hugh McDonald (bass) and Phil X (guitars), alongside live musicians Everett Bradley (percussion) and John Shanks (guitars).