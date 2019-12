John Sykes has released a teaser for his long-awaited fourth solo album.

The former Whitesnake man has been working on the record for a number of years, which he originally intended to release in 2013. The sample clip features short blasts of some of the tracks expected to appear on the record, which will be Sykes’ first since 2000’s Nuclear Cowboy.

As well as Whitesnake, Sykes has played with NWOBMH act The Tygers Of Pan Tang and also had three spells in Thin Lizzy.