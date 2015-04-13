Joanne Shaw Taylor will tour the UK in September and October, she’d confirmed.

Joanne Shaw Taylor on the road again

The run of dates follows her current European support tour with Robin Trower, including nine British dates.

Taylor released fourth album The Dirty Truth in September, via her label Axhouse Music.

She said: “I wanted to retain the same vibe that we captured on the first album. The new one is a combination of rock and blues – I think it’s exciting, and hopefully my fans will love the rockier edge.”

She also appears at the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair, sponsored by The Blues Magazine, on July 25-26 at Mote Park, Kent, alongside Gregg Allman, Seasick Steve, The Temperance Movement, Blues Pills, Randy Bachman, VerseChorusVerse, Mick Ralphs, Aaron Keylock and others.

Robin Trower / Joanne Shaw Taylor UK dates

Apr 14: Crawley Hawth

Apr 15: Exeter Corn Exchange

Apr 16: Salisbury City Hall

Apr 17: Milton Keynes Stables

Jul 10: Upermill Civic Hall

Jul 11: St Helens Citadel

Jul 12: Cornbury Music Festival

Jul 25: Bilston Robin 2

Jul 26: Ramblin’ Man Fair

Joanne Shaw Taylor headline UK dates

Sep 22: Exeter Phoenix

Sep 23: St Ives Guildhall

Sep 26: Warwick Arts Centre

Sep 28: York Fibbers

Sep 29: Glasgow Oran Mor

Oct 01: Liverpool Epstein Theatre

Oct 02: Sale Waterside Arts Centre

Oct 03: Kendal Brewery Arts Centre

Oct 04: Clitheroe Grand

Oct 07: Durham Gala Theatre

Oct 08: Lincoln Drill Hall

Oct 10: Shoreham Ropetackle Arts Centre

Oct 12: Bromsgrove Artrix

Oct 14: Gloucester Guildhall

Oct 15: Frome Cheese & Grain

Oct 19: Milton Keynes Stables

Oct 20: Norwich Waterfront

Oct 22: Hertford Corn Exchange

Oct 23: Newbury Arlington Arts Centre

Oct 24: Southampton Talking Heads

Oct 26: London Jazz Cafe

