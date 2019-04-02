Jimmy Page’s legendary Stairway To Heaven guitar to go on display

It was reported in November last year that an exhibition of iconic instruments was to go on display at The Met in New York.

Titled Play It Loud: Instruments Of Rock And Roll, the event will open its doors on April 8 and run until October 1.

It'll feature more than 130 instruments, including Eric Clapton’s Blackie, Eddie Van Halen’s Frankenstein and Jerry Garcia’s Wolf, along with Keith Emerson’s Moog synthesiser and Hammond organ, and Keith Moon’s Pictures Of Lily drum kit.

Jimmy Page has loaned his Harmony acoustic guitar to the exhibition, and he’s explained its history in a new video interview with the Associated Press.

Page says: “I’ve loaned my Harmony guitar, which was a six-string acoustic. That guitar I had way back in the early 60s, and it was with me all the way through to the point that I used it as a writing tool.

“That particular guitar is the vehicle whereby the first Led Zeppelin album was written, the second album was written, the third album was written, and the fourth album. It's the guitar that actually culminates in playing Stairway To Heaven.”

Watch the video below.

The exhibition will also include vintage posters and stage costumes, while music videos will also be shown throughout the museum.

Find out further details at The Met's website.