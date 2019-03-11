Jimmy Page now embroiled in home dispute with another neighbour

In December last year, Jimmy Page’s long-running dispute with his neighbour Robbie Williams over the pop star’s planned basement swimming pool came to a close.

Kensington and Chelsea Council gave Williams the green light to begin work on the project, despite protestations from the former Led Zeppelin guitarist that it could cause “catastrophic consequences” for the integrity of his home – a Grade 1 listed building in London, which is situated 13 meters away.

But a new report in the Daily Mail suggests that Page is now at loggerheads with another neighbour – Sir Harvey McGrath – over his plans to install air conditioning outlets to his property.

The proposals involve the possibility of moving a wall, which has resulted in Page sending another letter to the council, voicing his concerns about the plans.

According to the Daily Mail, the letter says that work could have a harmful impact on the guitarist’s living conditions, with Page adding: “I use the area to listen to and scrutinise recordings, requiring my full concentration with no distracting noise and/or vibration from other sources."

Page also says he uses the area for meetings "away from the main house and for recorded interviews where naturally there cannot be any constant background noise.”

Back in 2016, Page objected to McGrath’s plans to build a basement at his property, which also included the installation of a lift.

As for the previous dispute with Williams, although the pop star was given permission to build the pool, he wouldn’t be able to start until the local council received assurances about ground movement and vibration levels.