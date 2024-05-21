Last week the Black Crowes kicked off the UK leg of the European tour at London's Eventim Apollo, and for those lucky enough to have tickets, it was one of the "I was there!" nights as Steven Tyler joined the action at the end of the set as the band rattled their way through the Aerosmith classic Mama Kin.

Rumours had earlier spread that Jimmy Page – who'd been seen in the crowd with Tyler – would also be making a guest appearance. Eagle-eyed observers later spotted Page, stage left, head bobbing with encouragement, giving further credence to the rumours.

Alas, it never came to pass. Come the encore, only Tyler made it onto the stage, for his first live appearance since fracturing his larynx last year. And Page settled for reviewing the show, posting his thoughts on social media.

"Last Wednesday, I saw The Black Crowes perform at the Hammersmith Apollo," writes Page, "and I must say, they were absolutely phenomenal.

"It was so good to see brothers Rich and Chris Robinson reunited and back beyond their best. I was also impressed by the band’s new guitarist, Nico Bereciartua, from Argentina and also to hear Sven Pipien on bass once more.

"During the encore, it was a thrill to watch as Steven Tyler emerged from the side of the stage to team-up with the band for a cover of Aerosmith's Mama Kin. It was all such great fun and well done to Rich, Chris and the rest of the band for such an enjoyable and thrilling performance.

"I really enjoyed my time playing with the Robinsons in the late 90s and year 2000 on the "Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes” project, including our terrific Live At The Greek release. I’d always thought the The Black Crowes were an exceptional band, I always thought brothers Rich and Chris are great performers and musicians – I still do but now even more so."

Page fans will have to wait a little longer for his return to the stage. The Led Zeppelin man did appear at November's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony in Brooklyn, NY, where he paid tribute to late rock’n’roll pioneer Link Wray, but that was his first live outing since guesting with Roy Harper at London's Royal Festival Hall in 2011.

The Black Crowes' Happiness Bastards Tour continues across Europe until June, before they support Aeromsith on their Peace Out Tour across North America. Tickets are available now.