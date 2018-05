Mash-up artist Go Home Productions has released Purple War, a bootleg mix that combines Jimi Hendrix’s Purple Haze with the Edwin Starr protest song War.

Go Home Productions is the alter ego of DJ Mark Vidler, who describes the mash-up as a “seasonal gift”. He has previously released mash-ups by Blondie vs The Doors (an official bootleg that featured on the former’s Greatest Hits: Sound & Vision album in 2005), Bruce Springsteen vs Elvis Costello, and Queens Of The Stone Age vs Imagination.