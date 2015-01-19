Jettblack get ready to Explode

Jettblack have published the first video from their new album. Explode comes from the forthcoming Disguises, the follow-up to 2013’s Black Gold mini-album.

“Jettblack have always done things their own way,” says singer/guitarist Will Stapleton. “There has never been a conscious effort to write in a certain style or pander to a certain trend or fashion. We’ve always had this attitude as we feel it is the only way to write something that will stand the test of time. This new album Disguises is a full on reflection of that. It’s about never hiding behind something you aren’t. It may feel a little more serious and mature, but I think sometimes people forget we’ve been on a musical journey for 17 years as musicians, so we’re always evolving. Don’t worry though, it’s still full of huge choruses, massive riffs and and in-your-face production, and we’re all really proud of the evolution!”

Explode is out today and can be downloaded from the Jettblack website, while Disguises will be released in April on Cherry Red. The band start a headline tour in February.

February tour dates 10th Sheffield Corporation 11th Manchester Roadhouse 12th Nottingham Rescue Rooms 13th Chester Live Rooms 14th London 02 Academy Islington 15th Wolverhampton Slade Rooms 16th Southampton Joiners Arms