Jesse Jo Stark drops scuzzy, scathing new single Modern Love

LA-based alt.pop singer-songwriter Jesse Jo Stark has dropped the second single from her forthcoming album Doomed, which is scheduled for release on September 21.

Following the recently-released So Bad, the new track, titled Modern Love, features scuzzy, insistent rock 'n' roll guitar riff and icy lyrics such as 'There's a demon in my head and he looks a bit like you' and 'Never saying what you mean plastic smile from me to you'.

Accompanying the single is a highly-stylised music video that's soaked in '90s nostalgia and directed by Stark herself.

"Modern Love is a song that came in a moment, out in the world watching a new kind of love happen all around me" she explains, speaking of the inspiration behind the song. "Something in my guts told me we’ve crept away from the pure love I have always wanted. People making friends as accessories. Climbing people like ladders. It made me feel like a stranger in my own body.”

Later this year, Stark will set off on her first run of headline shows, playing in Los Angeles on October 15 and New York on October 19. Previously, the vocalist has supported the likes of Guns N' Roses and Jane’s Addiction.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase on June 23 (10am local), with general public ticket sale live on June 24 (10am local).

Listen to Modern Love below and pre-save Doomed now.

Doomed tracklist:

666 in the subs

so bad feat. Jesse Rutherford

modern love

pussycat

patterns

slayer

love is a dream

sugar high

lipstick

tornado

trippin