"James and I have talked about it...kind of." Could James Hetfield and Jerry Cantrell make an album together one day?

Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has discussed the possibility of collaborating with Metallica frontman James Hetfield. Answering fan questions in the new issue of Metal Hammer, Cantrell is asked whether another team-up could be on the cards following sporadic collabs together over the years - Cantrell was one of the guest artists to appear on Metallica's take on Lynyrd Skynyrd's Tuesday's Gone on the metal icons' 1998 covers album, Garage Inc; the Alice In Chains man has also made numerous appearances with Hetfield and other Metallica members at special benefit shows since then.

“James and I have talked about it, kind of," Cantrell says when asked if he'd ever do an album with Papa Het. "We never had a formal conversation but I’ve jammed with him at Kirk [Hammett, Metallica guitarist]’s place. I’ve even spent a night or two at his house, and we’ve ended up with guitars in the kitchen and on the porch. It’s something I’d be really curious about, even to just write a song with him. As for whether it’d turn into something more than that, he’s got a pretty demanding day job. Ha ha! So I’d understand if it never comes to be.”

Cantrell has previously told Metal Hammer that he considers James Hetfield to be one of the greatest rock and metal frontmen of all time.

"What makes James such a great frontman is his physical presence," he explained. "Nobody else commands the same kind of respect and attention without it being self-seeking or egocentric.

"He’s all about the music; all about the fun and the celebration and the connection with the fans. And that to me is really inspiring. Especially because he’s done this for so long, and he’s been at the top of his game for so long and he continues to search for a deeper meaning.

"Will he go down in history as a rock icon?" Cantrell added. "He already has – he’s the godfather, man."

Read more from Jerry Cantrell in the new issue of Metal Hammer, out now. Cantrell's new solo album I Want Blood is out now.

