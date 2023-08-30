"This needs to represent the UK in Eurovision". Watch Jedward react to music videos by metal sensations Sleep Token and hardcore bands Knocked Loose and Scowl

The UK's Reading and Leeds festivals tend to have some of the most diverse lineups in music today, packing everything from metallic hardcore to grime to EDM to glittery pop, but even we have to admit we did something of a double take when we noticed that lovably daft pop twins Jedward were appearing on this year's Leeds lineup.

The cheeky Irish duo - real names John and Edward Grimes - who first shot to fame on the 2009 edition of UK talent show hallmark The X Factor, made a fleeting appearance at this year's event at Bramham Park on Sunday, August 27. It meant they shared a bill with the likes of The Killers, Central Cee, Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, Foals, The 1975 - and a host of rock and metal favourites appearing across some of the festival's smaller stages.

In that spirit, Rock Sound took it upon themselves to sit down with Jedward to play them videos by three of the heavier bands to appear on this year's lineup - namely fast-rising, mysterious masked metallers Sleep Token, Kentucky hardcore punks Knocked Loose and Cali hardcore mob Scowl.

"The heaviest rock bands! Our reactions are everything!" Jedward beam before getting stuck into Knocked Loose's Deep In The Willow (released earlier this year), Scowl's Shot Down (taken from recent EP Psychic Dance Routine) and Sleep Token's Chokehold (sliced from latest album, Take Me Back To Eden).

What follows is some highly entertaining (and, to be fair to the lads, good natured) commentary on hair styles ("I think we need to dye our hair lime green"), the musical patriarchy ("there's too many lads in bands") and their own experience in the music industry ("We're 31 now, we've been around a lot of cool motherfucking bands").

Watch the full video for yourself below. Maybe next week we'll get to see Cher Lloyd drop her opinions on Bad Omens.