Jay Weinberg on how Slipknot make music: "for sure, there's creative tension"

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has discussed the challenges of writing music with eight other musicians in the band in a brand new interview.

Speaking to Magenta Musik at this past weekend's Wacken Festival, at which Slipknot headlined and played for the very first time, the drummer acknowledges that the creative process in the band can be tense, but insists it's all part of the magic.

"We're nine very passionate people about what we do, so when it comes to the creative side of things, you have nine creative voices shoehorning into a song," he notes. "But, what I'm proud to say is that, at the end of the day, we all know each other's strengths and what we bring to the table, and how we collaborate and respect one another in that way. And all of those things end up shining through. It takes a long time for us to put together what we're proud of because there's so many people and lots of ideas, lots of inspiration. The nine of us have very different inspirations from each other, you know. So when we filter what we wanna do creatively through the voice of Slipknot, it ends up being something that's completely new that's filtered through our tastes and talents and whatever."

"Yeah, sure, we all have our ways of trying to carve something out of stone, to make it a song that we're really proud of," he adds. "And it takes a lot of work, for sure there's creative tension, but that only makes for great art. The phrase 'iron sharpens iron' is really true for us. We want the best from each other, we want the best from ourselves, and I think that translates to what we're able to do, whether that's in the studio or live on stage."

Slipknot recently unveiled menacing new single Yen, taken from upcoming new studio album The End So Far. The album, out September 30 via Roadrunner, is the follow-up to 2019's critically acclaimed We Are Not Your Kind, and will serve as Weinberg's third album with the Iowans since replacing Joey Jordison in 2014.