Janis Joplin movie work reduced me to tears says Cat Power

Narrating the late Janis Joplin’s personal letters for a movie reduced Cat Power to tears, she’s revealed.

Power, real name Chan Marshall, speaks in a promo clip about her work on Janis: Little Girl Blue, which will be aired on US TV in an extended format on May 3. It was released in cinemas in 2015 after eight years’ development by director Amy Berg.

Power says: “In high school I had imitated Janis a few times, and when I did the letters, I knew it was going to be difficult.

“I remember the last letter – I couldn’t catch my breath because I was crying. For her to still apologise for who she was, and what she couldn’t be for her family, was really hard. When she passed, she still didn’t feel like she accomplished what she wanted.”

The soundtrack album for Janis: Little Girl Blue is on sale now.

