James Hetfield has been cast in a 'dark western' film with Juliette Lewis and Game Of Thrones' Peter Dinklage

James Hetfield has been cast in an upcoming new 'dark western' film, The Thicket.

The Metallica frontman will feature alongside a prestigious cast, including starring actor Peter Dinklage (Game Of Thrones), who is also helming production duties with Tubi Films.

Alongside Dinklage on the cast list will be Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Esmé Creed-Miles (Hanna), Levon Hawke (The Crowded Room), Leslie Grace (In The Heights), Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Old Man), Macon Blair (I Care A Lot), Ned Dennehy (Peaky Blinders), Andrew Schulz (Infamous), and Arliss Howard (Mank).

According to Deadline, The Thicket, which is based on Joe R. Lansdale’s novel of the same name, will follow the story of a young man, Jack, who embarks on a mission to rescue his sister Lula from the clutches of kidnapper/violent gang leader Cut Throat Bill.

Jack recruits a team of helpers to accompany him on his quest, including a bounty hunter named Reginald Jones (played by Dinklage).

The gang follows Cut Throat Bill to The Big Thicket, a place described as a "deadly no-mans land".

Hetfield's role is still unspecified, but whoever he plays, we're sure he'll do an excellent job.

“As Tubi deepens its commitment to a wide range of genres, we are incredibly excited to begin production on The Thicket, which has been a passion project for so many involved,” says Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi.

“This elevated western thriller led by Peter Dinklage and an exceptionally talented team of artists delivers on genre expectations while adding so much more to make the journey into The Thicket unique and mesmerizing.”

Dinklage adds: “I’m so very excited to bring Joe Lansdale’s riveting story to the screen. A journey into the heart of darkness to find love and return it to its rightful place.”

Previously, Hetfield has featured in films such as Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, playing the part of Officer Bob Hayward. He's also appeared on screen as himself in Billions, as well as on The Simpsons.

Earlier this week, Metallica released a trippy video for their brand new single, If Darkness Had A Son. The track is lifted from their forthcoming new album 72 Seasons, which is scheduled for release on April 14, 2023.