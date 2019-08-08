James Hetfield calls woman who scared off cougar by blasting out Metallica

Last week, it was reported that British Columbia resident Dee Gallant came face to face with a cougar while walking her dog outside the city of Duncan on Vancouver Island.

After desperate attempts to scare off the animal had no effect, Gallant turned to her mobile phone and blasted out Metallica’s Don’t Tread On Me which resulted in the wild animal fleeing back into the woods.

Gallant told Victoria News: “I would love to contact them someday and tell James Hetfield that he saved my life.”

Well, Gallant did in fact get the opportunity when the Metallica frontman called her – and to prove it was really him, Hetfield sent her a selfie.

Gallant tells CTV News Vancouver: "I was a little bit lost for words. It's surreal how quickly it happened and how far it's gone. The fact that he's so down to earth and such a great person, I'm very pleased to find that out first-hand."

They pair chatted about the story and how it had been picked up across the world, their love of dogs and the island’s Cowichan Valley.

"I can't believe he knows my dog's name," she said. “If you had told the 18-year-old me that this would happen, I never would've believed it. I would've just fallen out of my skin with excitement."

Earlier this week, Metallica released a trailer for their upcoming S&M2 concert film and will return to the road in Europe later this month.