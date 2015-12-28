Jackie Wilson to return as hologram

Late R&B icon Jackie Wilson is set to perform again – as a hologram.

The performing image is under production by the firm that drew attention when it brought dead rapper Tupac Shakur to the Coachella festival stage in 2012.

Since then, Hologram USA has created working images of Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, Nat King Cole, Billie Holiday and others.

Boss Alki David has vowed their version of Wilson will boast “everything you expect – the leaps, spins and backflips, not to mention his amazing four-octave range.”

The Mr Excitement show will premiere in 2017, with details to be confirmed in due course.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Wilson – a leading light in the development of soul from R&B – died in 1984 at the age of 49, after having spent most of the previous nine years in a coma.