Issue 200: What's on the free CD?

Hidden away inside the back cover of Classic Rock 200 is a free CD that contains some of the music that's sountracked the magazine's existence.

Take Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’. It may have been recorded in 1981, but it’s taken on a life of its own in the last two decades. It’s become a regular feature at US sporting events, plays over the closing moments of The Sopranos, dominates the TV series Glee, and is a highlight of the musical Rock of Ages. It’s even been covered by Steel Panther. So that’s why it’s on the CD.

Then there are those who we watched grow up during our lifetime, like Joe Bonamassa, Porcupine Tree and Black Stone Cherry. There are those who returned, like Mott the Hoople. And there are those we lost, like Dio. Everything’s here for a reason.

Here’s the full track listing.

Journey — Don’t Stop Believin’ (Live In Houston ‘81) Alice Cooper — I’ll Bite Your Face Off Slash With Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators — Anastasia Dio — Rainbow In The Dark (Live) Joe Bonamassa — The Ballad Of John Henry Ginger — Baby Skies Black Stone Cherry — Bad Luck And Hard Love Porcupine Tree — Open Car (Live) Stone Temple Pilots — Black Heart Von Hertzen Brothers — Flowers And Rust Killing Joke — European Super State All The Young Dudes (Live)

