Iron Maiden's Trooper-era Eddie has just popped up in a new Marvel comic

Iron Maiden's iconic and world-famous mascot Eddie makes a surprise cameo appearance in a new Marvel comic.

The mascot-formerly-known-as-Eddie The Head pops up the first issue of in the first issue of X-Men: Hellfire Gala, which with its reference to the "biggest night for mutantkind" may just be a cute Marvel tweak on the idea of the Met Gala aka “fashion's biggest night out”, held annually as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.



In the comic, Eddie is seen in conversation with metalhead comic Brian Posehn, who, judging my a recent tweet, has had his mind blown to be keeping such esteemed company.

After Iron Maiden's social media accounts tweeted about Eddie's guest appearance, the Californian comedian retweeted the post, and wrote "Um, this is crazy. My huge ass just chillin’ with “Trooper” Eddie at a Hellfire Gala. Iron Maiden and Marvel had a crazy impact on my life. And now this panel exists. Thanks to all involved and [X-Men writer] Gerry Duggan."

The debut issue of X-Men: Hellfire Gala was published on July 1.

In further Maiden news, the band have just announced an official 72-page colouring book, no doubt as a stepping stone for the Marvel comic artists of tomorrow. The book is set for release on July 19, and is available to pre-order.

The product description for the book reads:



'With over 2,000 live performances, 100 million record sales, millions of fans around the globe and 17 monumental studio albums, Iron Maiden is rightfully heralded as one of the most significant rock bands in the world. Alongside their incredible riffs, Iron Maiden’s vast catalog of music paints a collage of mesmerizing imagery and weaves unforgettable and haunting tales.

Created by artists of the award-winning animation studio (and huge fans of the band) Fantoons, this official Iron Maiden Coloring Book showcases artwork inspired by the band’s exhilarating sound, gripping storytelling and humor. Choose your colors, crank the music LOUD and enjoy this unique coloring book from one of the greatest bands of all-time! A must-have for any Iron Maiden Fan.

Color outside the lines at your own risk…YOU KNOW EDDIE IS WATCHING!'