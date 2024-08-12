“Everyone went mad”: Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson reveals “the most decadent thing I’ve ever done in my life”

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has revealed “the most decadent thing” he’s ever done.
The admission was made in a new interview with The Independent, published to mark 40 years since Iron Maiden became the first Western rock band to play a full-production live tour in Soviet Europe.
During the tour, Dickinson says, he and his bandmates were approached in their hotel by a man selling a sack’s worth of caviar that had fallen off of a Russian ship.
“This guy comes up with a bin liner full of caviar,” the singer remembers. “We were all drunk, going, ‘Come on then, how much?’ He got a half-kilo tin of caviar out and he said, ‘It’s $100.’ I’m like, ‘$100? That’s incredibly cheap.’”
Photographer Ross Halfin was following Iron Maiden on their 1984 European tour, which was promoting that year’s album Powerslave. Halfin was reportedly able to haggle the caviar salesman down to $50 per tin.
“We said, ‘Have you got any more?’,” continues Dickinson. “He came back with five kilos, like an oil drum full of caviar. Everyone went mad. We probably had about 10 kilos of caviar, which we couldn’t possibly eat.
“This is the most decadent thing I think I’ve ever done in my life, eating a tablespoon of caviar and knocking it back with vodka. It could’ve been the scene in Tommy [1975 film based on The Who’s rock opera] but without the baked beans.”
Iron Maiden are currently in the middle of their Future Past world tour, playing a setlist largely composed of songs from 1986 album Somewhere In Time and 2021’s Senjutsu. They’ll play a run of Oceania, Asia and North/Central/South American dates from September to November. See the list of shows below.
Dickinson released his first solo album in 19 years, The Mandrake Project, in March.
