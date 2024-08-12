“Everyone went mad”: Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson reveals “the most decadent thing I’ve ever done in my life”

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has revealed “the most decadent thing” he’s ever done.

The admission was made in a new interview with The Independent, published to mark 40 years since Iron Maiden became the first Western rock band to play a full-production live tour in Soviet Europe.

During the tour, Dickinson says, he and his bandmates were approached in their hotel by a man selling a sack’s worth of caviar that had fallen off of a Russian ship.

“This guy comes up with a bin liner full of caviar,” the singer remembers. “We were all drunk, going, ‘Come on then, how much?’ He got a half-kilo tin of caviar out and he said, ‘It’s $100.’ I’m like, ‘$100? That’s incredibly cheap.’”

Photographer Ross Halfin was following Iron Maiden on their 1984 European tour, which was promoting that year’s album Powerslave. Halfin was reportedly able to haggle the caviar salesman down to $50 per tin.

“We said, ‘Have you got any more?’,” continues Dickinson. “He came back with five kilos, like an oil drum full of caviar. Everyone went mad. We probably had about 10 kilos of caviar, which we couldn’t possibly eat.

“This is the most decadent thing I think I’ve ever done in my life, eating a tablespoon of caviar and knocking it back with vodka. It could’ve been the scene in Tommy [1975 film based on The Who’s rock opera] but without the baked beans.”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Iron Maiden are currently in the middle of their Future Past world tour, playing a setlist largely composed of songs from 1986 album Somewhere In Time and 2021’s Senjutsu. They’ll play a run of Oceania, Asia and North/Central/South American dates from September to November. See the list of shows below.

Dickinson released his first solo album in 19 years, The Mandrake Project, in March.

Australia/New Zealand

Sep 01: Perth RAC Arena

Sep 04: Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Sep 06: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

Sep 07: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

Sep 10: Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sep 12: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

Sep 13: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

Sep 16: Auckland Spark Arena

Japan

Sep 22: Aichi Sky Hall

Sep 24: Osaka-Jo Hall

Sep 26: Tokyo Garden Theater

Sep 28: Kanagawa Pia Arena

North America

Oct 04: San Diego North Island Credit Union Ampitheatre

Oct 05: Las Vegas Michelob Ultra Arena

Oct 08: Los Angeles Kia Forum

Oct 12: Sacramento Aftershock Festival

Oct 14: Portland Moda Center

Oct 16: Tacoma Dome

Oct 18: Salt Lake City Delta Center

Oct 19: Denver Ball Arena

Oct 22: St Paul Xcel Energy Center

Oct 24: Rosemont Allstate Arena

Oct 26: Toronto Scotiabank Arena

Oct 27: Quebec Videotron Arena

Oct 30: Montreal Centre Bell

Nov 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center

Nov 02: Brooklyn Barclays Center

Nov 06: Worcester DCU Center

Nov 08: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena

Nov 09: Newark Prudential Center

Nov 12: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena

Nov 13: Charlotte Spectrum Center

Nov 16: Fort Worth Dickies Arena

Nov 17: San Antonio Frost Bank Center

Central/South America

Nov 20: Mexico City Foro Sol

Nov 24: Bogota Colombia El Campin Stadium

Nov 27: Santiago Chile Estadio Nacional

Nov 28: Santiago Chile Estadio Nacional